We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $282.97, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.77% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.26 billion, up 75.88% from the year-ago period.
SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $9.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.64% and +66.48%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.