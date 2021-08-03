We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH - Free Report) closed at $10.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WISH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 12, 2021.
WISH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.56 per share and revenue of $3.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.46% and +25.61%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WISH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.81% lower. WISH currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WISH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.