Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA - Free Report) closed at $10.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ATHA as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATHA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ATHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

