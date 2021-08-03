We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.95, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DFH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 10, 2021.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DFH should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DFH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DFH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.4, which means DFH is trading at a premium to the group.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.