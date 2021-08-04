If You Invested $1000 in Crocs 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Crocs (
CROX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CROX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Crocs' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Crocs' main business drivers.
Founded in 1999 and based in Niwot, CO, Crocs, Inc. is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style. Famous for its iconic clog material, Crocs’ simple design and great comfort was an instant hit among consumers. The company offers a wide variety of footwear products including sandals, wedges, flips and slide that cater to people of all age.
Most of the company’s shoes are made up of Croslite, which comes with qualities including soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant. Its other iconic product “The Classic Clog” for adults and children offers all-day comfort. It is now using the Croslite technology in its LiteRide collection, which features proprietary foam and is soft, lightweight and resilient. The company operates in three geographic regions namely the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Notably, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea and Germany serve as the company’s five core markets. Americas (62.3% of 2020 Revenues): This segment primarily comprises of North and South America, including the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Asia Pacific (20.1% of 2020 Revenues): This segment includes operations across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It includes countries like Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong. EMEA (17.6% of 2020 Revenues): This segment comprises of operations across Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. It includes countries like Russia, Germany, France, Austria, and the Netherlands. Crocs’ products are available in more than 85 countries and are distributed via wholesale, retail, and e-commerce platforms. The wholesale channel consists of domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers, and distributors while the retail channel includes company-operated stores. Lastly, websites and third-party marketplaces form its e-commerce operations.
Moreover, Crocs has entered into licensing partnerships with Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon, and Warner Bros to name a few, which further enhances its reach and popularity. As of Jun 30, 2021, Crocs had 352 company-operated stores.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Crocs ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $4,484.46, or a gain of 348.45%, as of August 4, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 250.95% and gold's return of 5.51% over the same time frame.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for CROX.
Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past three months thanks to its robust surprise trend. The company delivered fifth straight quarter of top and bottom line beat in second-quarter 2021. Results gained from solid demand for its products as well as continued business momentum. Solid performance in all regions along with healthy demand in its key products, including Clogs, Sandals and Jibbitz, drove the top line. It continued to witness a robust online show, delivering the 17th successive quarter of double-digit e-commerce growth. Improved margins and robust sales led to the bottom-line growth. Management lifted its 2021 view and issued guidance for the third quarter. However, rising marketing and freight expenses remain concerns. Also, $8-$10 million of distribution center investments are likely to affect the gross margin in 2021.
Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 20.65%, and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
