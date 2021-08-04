International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ( IFF Quick Quote IFF - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5 after the closing bell. Which Way are the Estimates Headed?
What's in the Offing for International Flavors' (IFF) Q2 Earnings?
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5 after the closing bell.
Which Way are the Estimates Headed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2021 revenues is currently pegged at $2.99 billion, indicating a year-over-year jump of 149.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for June-end quarter earnings per share is pinned at $1.51, suggesting year-over-year growth of 11%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. price-eps-surprise | International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Quote
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for International Flavors this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for International Flavors is +1.33%.
Zacks Rank: International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Factors
International Flavors’ cost-containment and productivity improvement initiatives, acquisition-related synergies, as well as favorable taxes are likely to have boosted overall profitability during second-quarter 2021.
International Flavors’ performance during the April-June quarter is anticipated to have benefited from significant demand for the Fabric, Home, Hair Care, and Personal Wash product categories amid the pandemic-induced increase in global consumer staples purchases. The company has been gaining from favorable markets for flavors and fragrances, supported by demand for a variety of consumer products and growth in emerging markets. Further, new business wins and the Frutarom acquisition are likely to have aided the company’s performance during the period under consideration.
Substantial growth in Consumer Fragrances, Cosmetic Actives, and rebound in demand for Fine Fragrance are likely to have aided the Scent segment’s performance during the quarter. Evolving consumer buying trends are driving demand for the Home & Personal Care business which will likely get reflected in the Health & Biosciences segment’s quarterly results. Also, strong growth in Core Pharma and Industrial Pharma is expected to have supported the Pharma Solutions segment during the soon-to-be reported quarter.
Nevertheless, slowdown in demand for flavors utilized in retail food services categories on account of the pandemic might have affected the company’s performance in the second quarter. Escalating manufacturing and raw material costs as well as supply-chain disruptions might have dented the company’s margin during the quarter under review.
Price Performance
Over the past year, the company’s shares have gained 21.7% against the industry’s loss of 7.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other Consumer Staples stocks which you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post earnings beats in their upcoming releases:
Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.09% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.82% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC - Free Report) , a Zacks #3 Ranked stock, has an Earnings ESP of +3.23%.