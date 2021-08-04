We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paycom's (PAYC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
Paycom Software (PAYC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 results on Tuesday. This online payroll and human resource technology provider’s adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9% and jumped 56.5% year over year.
Quarter in Detail
The company generated revenues of $242.1 million, which increased 33.3% from the year-earlier period and surpassed the consensus mark of $232.2 million as well. This year-over-year upswing was mainly driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross selling to existing clients.
Adjusted gross profit climbed 34.5% from the year-ago period to $206.9 million. Moreover, adjusted gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) on a year-on-year basis to 85.4%.
Paycom Software’s adjusted EBITDA increased 42.2% year on year to $87 million. Further, adjusted EBITDA margin advanced 220 bps to 35.9%.
Paycom Software, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Paycom Software, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Paycom Software, Inc. Quote
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Paycom Software exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $202.4 million compared with the $215.1 million recorded in the previous quarter.
The company’s balance sheet comprises net long-term debt of $28.3 million compared with the previous quarter’s $29.1 million.
Cash from operations was $57 million in the quarter. During the first-half of 2021, it generated an operating cash flow of $146.4 million.
Guidance
For the third quarter, Paycom Software estimates revenues to lie between $249 million and $251 million. Management projects adjusted EBITDA of $87-$89 million.
For full-year 2021, the company forecasts revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.036-$1.038 billion and $410-$412 million, respectively.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Paycom Software currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) and Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) . While Microsoft sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Cadence Design and Texas Instruments carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Microsoft, Cadence Design and Texas Instruments is currently pegged at 11.5%, 11.7% and 9.3%, respectively.