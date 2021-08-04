We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ON Semiconductor (ON - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ON Semiconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON's full-year earnings has moved 2.92% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ON has returned 38.65% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 22.62%. This means that ON Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, ON belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.06% so far this year, so ON is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ON as it attempts to continue its solid performance.