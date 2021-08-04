Inter Parfums, Inc. ( IPAR Quick Quote IPAR - Free Report) is likely to post an increase in both its top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up from 27 cents per share to 55 cents in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a significant rise from a loss of 10 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. We note that Inter Parfums has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a beat of 38.1%. Things to Note
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Queued Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) is likely to post an increase in both its top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up from 27 cents per share to 55 cents in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a significant rise from a loss of 10 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
We note that Inter Parfums has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a beat of 38.1%.
Things to Note
Inter Parfums’ brand strength, which is largely backed by new products and strategic alliances, are yielding results. The recent unveiling of MCM fragrance is impressive. Management is particularly pleased with the MCM fragrance’s better-than-expected initial sales, sell-through as well as pending orders. Inter Parfums has also been gaining from its strategic partnerships with Origines-parfums and Moncler SpA for a while now. Last month, Inter Parfums announced robust sales numbers for the second quarter of 2021. Such strengths have most likely driven the company’s bottom line in the quarter under review.
Net sales in the period increased considerably year over year to $207.6 million. Second-quarter 2021 sales exceeded second-quarter 2019 sales by 24.9%, indicating better performance from the pre-pandemic levels. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated net sales advanced 22.7% compared with the reading taken in the same period of 2019.
During the second quarter of 2021, European-based product sales increased 28.3% from second-quarter 2019 level to $161.2 million whereas U.S.-based product sales grew 14.2% to $46.4 million. In second-quarter 2020, European-based product sales were $39.4 million, whereas U.S.-based product sales came in at $10.1 million.
In European operations, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo and Coach brands registered sales growth of 27.3%, 64.9% and 22.4%, respectively, compared with the corresponding figures recorded in 2019. Apart from these, sales growth was backed by the initial sales of the Kate Spade signature collection. In the U.S. operations, sales were majorly driven by the GUESS brand, which gained on continued legacy fragrance sales along with the new Bella Vita line. Contributions from the Abercrombie & Fitch brand and the launch of Oscar de la Renta’s Alibi also fueled sales growth.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Inter Parfums this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Inter Parfums currently has a Zacks Rank of 1 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
