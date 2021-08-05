We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed at $45.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.69%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 11, 2021.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $5.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.52% and +115.7%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NIO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.