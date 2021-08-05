We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU - Free Report) closed at $107.05, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.69% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FUTU as it approaches its next earnings report date.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion, which would represent changes of +138.06% and +139.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FUTU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.55% lower. FUTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, FUTU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.72, so we one might conclude that FUTU is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.