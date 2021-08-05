We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GMS (GMS) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GMS (GMS - Free Report) closed at $48.39, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.69% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GMS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $961.8 million, up 19.84% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $3.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.46% and +19.27%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GMS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.27% higher within the past month. GMS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, GMS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
