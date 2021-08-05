We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GrowGeneration (GRWG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
GrowGeneration (GRWG - Free Report) closed at $41.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.53% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.69% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GRWG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 12, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GRWG to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $113.51 million, up 161.23% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $466.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +372.73% and +141.11%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GRWG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% higher within the past month. GRWG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, GRWG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 79.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.8.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.