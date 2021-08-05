We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JOYY (YY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
JOYY (YY - Free Report) closed at $49.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 18.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.69%.
YY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect YY to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 94.94%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +108.26% and -13.36%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YY currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note YY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 288.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.11.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.