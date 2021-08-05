We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
DISH Network (DISH - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $4.42 billion, suggesting 38.78% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings has remained steady at 90 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 15.38% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 37.45%.
Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
The coronavirus-induced economic slowdown is expected to have affected DISH’s Pay-TV subscriber addition rate, particularly commercial accounts, including disruptions in the hospitality and airline industries in the to-be-reported quarter.
DISH exited the first quarter with 11.060 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 2.3% year over year. DISH TV subscribers declined 3.6% year over year to 8.686 million. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
To contain subscriber loss, DISH reached a strategic agreement in the first quarter across its portfolio of brands to bring DraftKings' (DKNG - Free Report) sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences directly to DISH customers nationwide, beginning with DraftKings app’s integration on the DISH TV Hopper platform. The agreement also allows for subsequent DraftKings sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences with DISH Network's SLING TV and Boost Mobile in the future.
Moreover, the launch of the redesigned Sling TV app in the second quarter is expected to have aided subscriber growth. In the first quarter, Sling TV subscribers increased 2.7% year over year to 2.374 million.
DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost and Ting Mobile. Its efforts to shed unprofitable customers and make operational changes are expected to have enhanced profitability.
Wireless business subscriber addition and expanding partner base in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have boosted this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 5G prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Key Q2 Developments
On Jun 16, DISH entered into a strategic infrastructure agreement with Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , per a Reuters report. DISH’s cloud-native, open 5G network will be supported by Dell’s RAN and edge compute infrastructure.
On Apr 21, DISH and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) division AWS announced that the former has selected the latter as its preferred cloud provider and will construct its 5G network on AWS.