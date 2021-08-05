Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation ( MIC Quick Quote MIC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. On an adjusted basis, the company’s earnings were 58 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 31.8%. The bottom line increased from 53 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter. The company’s shares declined 0.7% in the past couple of days to eventually close the trading session at $39.29 on Wednesday. In the second quarter, Macquarie generated revenues of $288.8 million, up 104.7% year over year. The increase was driven by impressive performance across its Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii segments. Product revenues were $58.7 million, marking an increase of 59.5% year over year. Service revenues improved 120.5% to $230 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $232 million by 24.7%. Segment Details
Macquarie (MIC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed estimates.
On an adjusted basis, the company’s earnings were 58 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 31.8%. The bottom line increased from 53 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.
The company’s shares declined 0.7% in the past couple of days to eventually close the trading session at $39.29 on Wednesday.
In the second quarter, Macquarie generated revenues of $288.8 million, up 104.7% year over year. The increase was driven by impressive performance across its Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii segments. Product revenues were $58.7 million, marking an increase of 59.5% year over year. Service revenues improved 120.5% to $230 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $232 million by 24.7%.
Segment Details
Atlantic Aviation generated revenues of $230 million, up 120.5% year over year and accounted for 79.7% of the company’s overall revenues. The segment’s EBITDA totaled $70.3 million, compared with $16.9 million in the year-ago-quarter.
MIC Hawaii’s revenues were $58.7 million, up 59.5% year over year. It represented 20.3% of overall quarterly revenues. The segment’s EBITDA totaled $11.1 million compared with $7.2 million in the year-ago-quarter.
Operating Costs
In the second quarter, Macquarie’s cost of services surged 239.6% to $99.5 million on a year-over-year basis, whereas cost of product sales increased 107.7% to $37.8 million.
Selling and administrative expenses were $80.8 million, up 10.7% year over year. Overall, operating expenses increased 65.4% to about $253.7 million.
Liquidity & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $319.7 million, down from $529.6 million sequentially. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $1,097.9 million, down from $1,103.9 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. In the first six months of 2021, the company used net cash of $39.5 million from operating activities compared with $69.3 million generated in the prior-year period. In the first six months, the company paid out dividends amounting to $961 million.
Guidance
With its intention to divest Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii segments, the company did not provide any outlook on its business performance and withdrew its previously provided guidance.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks are AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) , Brady Corporation (BRC - Free Report) and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
AZZ delivered an earnings surprise of 21.24%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Brady delivered an earnings surprise of 1.58%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Eaton delivered an earnings surprise of 10.87%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.