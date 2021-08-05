Back to top

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.6% higher at $12.98. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 31.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock got a boost from the recently announced bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes $550 billion in new spending over five years for fixing the country's roads and bridges, water and wastewater, infrastructure and for public transit.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +342.9%. Revenues are expected to be $131.9 million, up 17% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ATCX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

