Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Lincoln National Corporation ( LNC Quick Quote LNC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.17 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.5%. The bottom line improved to more than three-fold year over year.
The company’s results were driven by favorable underwriting results, strong equity market performance and robust investment results, partly offset by elevated expenses.
Adjusted operating revenues of $4.9 billion advanced 16.5% year over year in the quarter under review. The upside can be attributed to revenue growth across the four segments of the company — Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance and Group Protection. The top line beat the consensus mark by 1%.
Total expenses increased 10.9% year over year to $4.1 billion primarily due to higher costs related to benefits, commissions and other expenses and, strategic digitization expense.
Segmental Performance
Annuities segment reported operating income of $323 million, which surged 36% year over year attributable to increased account values and favorable returns stemming from the company’s alternative investment portfolio. Operating revenues improved 20.4% year over year to $1.2 billion. Total annuity deposits rose 28% year over year to $3.2 in the quarter under review on account of 37% growth in variable annuity sales.
Retirement Plan Services segment amounted to $62 million, which more than doubled year over year. The improvement came on the back of increased account values, positive net flows and favorable returns resulting from the company’s alternative investment portfolio. Operating revenues advanced 18.1% year over year to $333 million. Total deposits grew 21% year over year to $2.8 billion in the second quarter, courtesy of double-digit growth across first-year sales and recurring deposits.
Life Insurance segment delivered operating income of $255 million, which compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s loss from operations of $37 million. The upside can be attributed to reduced mortality impact and favorable returns from the company’s alternative investment portfolio. Operating revenues of $2 billion climbed 23.8% year over year. Total life insurance sales, however, fell 20.8% year over year to $126 million in the quarter under review. Group Protection segment’s operating income totaled $46 million, which increased 18% year over year. Results were buoyed by reduced mortality impact resulting from the pandemic and rising premiums. Operating revenues were up 4% year over year to $1.2 billion. Total sales of $79 million at the segment slumped 24.8% year over year. Financial Update (as of Jun 30, 2021)
The company exited the second quarter with cash and invested cash of $2.4 billion, which plunged 43.1% year over year. Total assets of $380.1 billion increased 11.9% year over year.
Long-term debt totaled $6.3 billion, which decreased 6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Shareholders’ equity of $21.7 billion improved 4.9% year over year.
Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), rose 9% year over year to $75.45.
Adjusted operating return on equity (ROE) excluding AOCI improved 1,180 basis points year over year to 17.3%.
Share Repurchase Update
The company bought back shares worth $150 million in the second quarter.
Zacks Rank
Lincoln National presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Performance of Other Life Insurers
Of the life insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, the bottom line of
Manulife Financial Corporation ( MFC Quick Quote MFC - Free Report) , Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated ( RGA Quick Quote RGA - Free Report) and Sun Life Financial Inc. ( SLF Quick Quote SLF - Free Report) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
