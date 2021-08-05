We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv (APTV) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Beats on Revenues
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 60 cents (on an adjusted basis) which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7 cents. The bottom-line increased on year over year basis.
How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?
Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aptiv’s second-quarter 2020 earnings increased 3.1% over the past 60 days.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average positive beat of 29.8%.
Revenues Higher Than Expected
Aptiv recorded total revenues of $3.8 billion which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion. Also, revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure.
Key Stats to Note: Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.9 billion compared with the prior quarter’s level of $2.8 billion.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Aptiv has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Check back later for our full write up on this APTV earnings report later!