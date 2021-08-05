We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
IDEXX Laboratories is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1047 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IDXX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX's full-year earnings has moved 2.89% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, IDXX has gained about 39.73% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.05%. As we can see, IDEXX Laboratories is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, IDXX is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.73% this year, meaning that IDXX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
IDXX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.