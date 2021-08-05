We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Thor Industries is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 8.76% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, THO has moved about 26.55% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 20.19% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Thor Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.64% this year, meaning that THO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
THO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.