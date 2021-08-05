We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Hartford (HIG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
The Hartford in Focus
Headquartered in Hartford, The Hartford (HIG - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 31.67% so far this year. The insurance and financial services company is paying out a dividend of $0.35 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.17% compared to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 1.73% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.37%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.40 is up 7.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, The Hartford has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 11.06%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, The Hartford's payout ratio is 23%, which means it paid out 23% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, HIG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $5.86 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 1.38%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that HIG is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).