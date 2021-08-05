We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2021 results with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same.
Adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5% but increased from a loss of $1.1 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $3.8 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 6.6% and increased 94.2% year over year.
Aptiv’s shares have surged 97.6% in the past year against 27% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Other Quarterly Numbers
Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $2.8 billion were up 98% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues increased 83% year over year to $970 million.
Adjusted operating income came in at $301 million, up from adjusted operating loss of $229 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin came in at 7.9%.
Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.9 billion compared with the prior quarter’s level of $2.8 billion. Long-term debt was $4 billion, flat with the prior-quarter figure.
Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $5.5 billion compared with $5.2 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash generated from operating activities was $297 million.
2021 Outlook
The company expects revenues in the range of $16.115-$16.415 billion, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.61 billion.
Adjusted EPS is expected between $3.63 and $3.87, the midpoint ($3.75) of which is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72.
Adjusted operating income is still anticipated to be between $1.59 billion and $1.67 billion.
Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 12%.
Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.