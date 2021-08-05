Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Read MoreHide Full Article

Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2021 results with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same.

Adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5% but increased from a loss of $1.1 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $3.8 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 6.6% and increased 94.2% year over year.

Aptiv’s shares have surged 97.6% in the past year against 27% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $2.8 billion were up 98% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues increased 83% year over year to $970 million.

Adjusted operating income came in at $301 million, up from adjusted operating loss of $229 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin came in at 7.9%.

Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.9 billion compared with the prior quarter’s level of $2.8 billion. Long-term debt was $4 billion, flat with the prior-quarter figure.

Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $5.5 billion compared with $5.2 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash generated from operating activities was $297 million.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

2021 Outlook

The company expects revenues in the range of $16.115-$16.415 billion, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.61 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected between $3.63 and $3.87, the midpoint ($3.75) of which is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72.

Adjusted operating income is still anticipated to be between $1.59 billion and $1.67 billion.

Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 12%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - free report >>

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) - free report >>

Aptiv PLC (APTV) - free report >>

Published in

business-services earnings