CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed at $265.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%.
Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 1.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.
CRWD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2021. On that day, CRWD is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $323.97 million, up 62.83% from the year-ago period.
CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.15% and +56.16%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher within the past month. CRWD is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, CRWD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 653.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 65.02, which means CRWD is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 26.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
