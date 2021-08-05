We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) closed at $21.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had gained 2.17% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.
GOLD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GOLD to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.97 billion, down 2.87% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $12.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.96% and -1.05%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOLD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher within the past month. GOLD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GOLD has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.71.
Investors should also note that GOLD has a PEG ratio of 8.82 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.