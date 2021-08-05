We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Signet (SIG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed at $61.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had lost 18.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SIG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SIG is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 238.94%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SIG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, SIG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.
Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.