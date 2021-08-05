We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.40, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OPEN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 11, 2021.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.25% and +95.03%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OPEN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% higher. OPEN is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.