Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Senseonics Holdings (SENS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.03, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical technology company had lost 2.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.
SENS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2021. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3 million, up 1052.69% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $14.02 million. These totals would mark changes of +6.49% and +182.68%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SENS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SENS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.