Viatris (VTRS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.92, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%.
Heading into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 1.92% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VTRS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 20.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.37 billion, up 60.1% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VTRS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. VTRS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, VTRS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.42.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VTRS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.