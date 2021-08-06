We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carvana (CVNA) Q2 Earnings & Sales Trump Estimates, View Up
Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) posted second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 26 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 37 cents. This was a landmark quarter for Carvana as it marked the first positive net income quarter for the company. Higher-than-anticipated gross profit from all of the company’s segments drove this outperformance. The reported profit also turned around the year-ago quarter’s loss of 62 cents per share.
During the second quarter, total revenues came in at $3,336 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,491 million. Moreover, the top-line figure increased from the year-ago sales of $1,118 million.
During the June-end quarter, the number of used vehicles sold to retail customers surged 95.7% to 107,815 compared with the prior-year period’s 55,098. Total gross profit amounted to $552 million, up a whopping 268% year over year. SG&A expenses came in at $470 million, flaring up 96.7% year on year.
Segmental Performance
Used vehicle sales totaled $2,504 million in the second quarter, skyrocketing 152.4% year over year. The sales figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,108 million. Gross profit for used vehicle amounted to $218 million, significantly jumping 230.3% year over year. Moreover, the reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155 million.
For the reported quarter, wholesale vehicle sales summed $557 million, soaring a whopping 1,036.7% year over year. The figure also topped the consensus mark of $239 million. Gross profit for wholesale vehicle came in at $59 million, up an outstanding 742.9% year over year. The metric also outpaced the consensus mark of $21 million.
For the April-June period, other sales and revenues shot up 257.1% year over year to $275 million. The figure also trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $217 million. Gross profit came in at $275 million, surging from the year-ago period’s $77 million. In addition, the metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192 million.
Financial Position
Notably, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $201 million as of Jun 30, 2021, as compared with $246.3 million as on Jun 30, 2020. Long-term debt amounted to $2,327 million as of Jun 30, 2021, up from the $965.7 million recorded as of Jun 30, 2020.
Outlook
In light of the record gross profit per unit and record EBITDA margin generated by Carvana in the second quarter, management projects robust growth throughout this year. The company estimates gross profit per unit to be more than $4,000 in 2021, significantly above the earlier outlook of mid-$3,000 level and higher than the $3,252 recorded in 2020.