Is BP p.l.c. (BP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BP p.l.c. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP's full-year earnings has moved 33.84% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BP has moved about 23.49% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 20.45% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BP p.l.c. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, BP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.32% this year, meaning that BP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track BP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.