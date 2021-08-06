We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is lululemon athletica (LULU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. lululemon athletica (LULU - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LULU and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
lululemon athletica is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 260 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 9.28% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that LULU has returned about 19.07% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.68%. As we can see, lululemon athletica is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, LULU is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.81% so far this year, so LULU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on LULU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.