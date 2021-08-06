We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Marathon Oil (MRO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Marathon Oil is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRO's full-year earnings has moved 104.53% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, MRO has gained about 76.76% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 20.45%. This shows that Marathon Oil is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, MRO belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 52.49% so far this year, meaning that MRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MRO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.