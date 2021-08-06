We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Walmart (WMT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Walmart (WMT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Walmart is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 9.91% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, WMT has gained about 0.93% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 3.10%. This means that Walmart is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, WMT is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.06% so far this year, so WMT is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
WMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.