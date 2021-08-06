Air Lease Corporation’s ( AL Quick Quote AL - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of 75 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line declined 40.5% year over year due to lower revenues and increased costs. Results reflect the impact of coronavirus on the company’s operations. Quarterly revenues of $491.9 million also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $495.6 million. The top line slipped 5.7% year over year due to 9.2% dip in revenues from rental of flight equipment, which contributed 91.9% to the top line. Other Statistics
Air Lease (AL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline 41% Y/Y
Air Lease Corporation’s (AL - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of 75 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line declined 40.5% year over year due to lower revenues and increased costs. Results reflect the impact of coronavirus on the company’s operations.
Quarterly revenues of $491.9 million also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $495.6 million. The top line slipped 5.7% year over year due to 9.2% dip in revenues from rental of flight equipment, which contributed 91.9% to the top line.
Other Statistics
Revenues from aircraft sales, trading activity and other sources rose 69.6% to $39.83 million in the reported quarter. Total expenses rose 11.8% to $377.32 million due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment costs. The company’s collection rate was 87% for the second quarter compared with 84% in the first quarter. Air Lease anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19.
As of Jun 30, 2021, Air Lease owned 354 aircraft with a net book value of $21.5 billion. Total fleet size at the end of the second quarter was 805 (including owned fleet of 354), compared with 799 at the end of December 2020.
Liquidity
Air Lease, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.21 billion compared with $1.73 billion at 2020-end. As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had $16.54 billion of debt financing, net of discount and issuance costs compared with $16.52 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.
At the end of the second quarter, Air Lease had a strong liquidity position of $7.6 billion, which should help the company tackle coronavirus-induced challenges efficiently.
Dividend Update
Air Lease’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share, payable to shareholders on Oct 8, of record as of Sep 10.
Sectorial Snapshots
Let’s take a look at some of the other recently released earnings reports from companies within the Zacks Transportation sector:
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) of 98 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. Total revenues of $1,315.7 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,300.8 million. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #3, reported second-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of $3.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. Quarterly revenues of $23,424 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23,085.4 million.
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), incurred a loss of $1.46 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2021), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.50. Quarterly revenues of $446.4 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $459 million.