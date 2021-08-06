In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:
Avnet, Inc. (AVT) - free report >>
Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) - free report >>
CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Avnet, Inc. (AVT) - free report >>
Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) - free report >>
CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for Upstart Holdings (UPST) in Q2 Earnings?
Upstart Holdings (UPST - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 10.
For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $150 million and $160 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $156.2 million. However, the consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 24 cents per share.
Upstart is expected to have benefited from strong growth in fee revenues. In the first quarter of 2021, fee revenues surged 71% year over year to $116 million.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Upstart Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Upstart Holdings, Inc. Quote
Upstart’s expanded partner base, which involves banks and credit unions, is anticipated to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. These are expected to have driven transaction volume and conversion rate.
In the first quarter, bank partners originated 169,750 loans, totaling $1.73 billion, across Upstart’s platform, up 102% year over year. Conversion on rate requests was 22%.
The AI-driven lending platform expanded and extended its partnership with Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp (CUBI - Free Report) , to scale its personal loan program in second-quarter 2021.
Drummond Community Bank also partnered with Upstart to provide personal and auto loans in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Upstart has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:
Avnet (AVT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.82% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +37.93% and is #2 Ranked.