We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Spire's (SR) Earnings Beat Mark in Q3, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Spire Inc. (SR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 net economic earnings (NEE) of 6 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents by 200%. This upside was led by a strong performance of the Gas Utility segment. The same but decreased 14.3% from the year-ago level.
Revenues
Total revenues came in at $327.8 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313 million by 4.7%. The top line also improved 2.1% from $321.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Spire Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Spire Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spire Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
For the quarter under review, operating expenses of $294.6 million decreased 31.1% from the prior-year period’s $427.6 million.
Operating income was $33.2 million against the operating loss of $106.5 million in the prior year-quarter.
Net interest expenses dipped 1.9% year over year to $26.9 million in the reported quarter.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2021 were $23.9 million compared with $7.4 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2020.
Long-term debt (less current portion) amounted to $2,939 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2021 compared with $2,478.3 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2020.
The company’s net cash provided by operating activities in the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 was $220.7 million compared with $453.8 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2020.
Guidance
The company reaffirmed its NEE per share guidance for fiscal 2021 within $4.30-$4.50. In the long term, the utility expects NEE per share to grow 5-7%. This estimation is based on expected annual rate base growth of 7-8%.
It also repeated its $3-billion worth five-year investment plan through fiscal 2025 and also retained $590 million capital budget for fiscal 2021.
Zacks Rank
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Peer Releases
ONE Gas Inc. (OGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 56 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 14.3%.
ONEOK Inc (OKE - Free Report) posted second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 77 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 1.3%.
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO - Free Report) posted second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 78 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 5.4%.