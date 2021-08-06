WESCO (WCC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

WESCO International, Inc. ( WCC Quick Quote WCC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, reflecting growth of 98% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.4%. The company reported quarterly net sales of $4.6 billion, up 120.2% year over year. Also, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion. Top-line growth was primarily driven by the contributions from the company’s merger with Anixter, which was completed on Jun 22, 2020. Top-Line Details
The company operates under three business units namely, Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS).
EES (41.8% of net sales): Sales in the segment were $1.9 billion for the second quarter, up 84.3% from the year-ago period’s level. This was driven by a solid momentum across the company’s construction, original equipment manufacturer and industrial businesses. Also, benefits from Anixter merger were other positives. CSS (31.8% of net sales): Sales in the segment were $1.5 billion for the reported quarter, which significantly jumped from $341.5 million in the year-ago period. This was attributed to the well-performing security solutions and network infrastructure businesses, and Anixter merger contributions. UBS (26.4% of net sales): Sales in the segment were $1.2 billion for the reported quarter, up 72.6% from the year-ago period’s reading. This was driven by robust utility plus broadband and integrated supply businesses. Also, Anixter merger contributed well. Operating Details
Gross margin was 21% for the reported quarter, which expanded 210 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period’s level.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $699.6 million, up 94.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. As a percentage of net sales, the figure contracted 200 bps year over year to 15.2%. WESCO’s adjusted operating margin was 5.7%, which expanded 150 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash & cash equivalents were $287.9 million, down from $303.9 million as of Mar 31, 2021.
Long-term debt was $4.3 billion at the end of the second quarter compared with $4.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. WESCO used $17.7 million of cash in operations during the reported quarter compared with $120.5 million of cash generated from operations in the previous quarter. The company generated ($580) million of free cash flow in the second quarter. Guidance
For 2021, management raised its guidance for sales growth from 4.5-7.5% to 10-13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 sales is pegged at $17.2 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA margins are now expected in the range of 6.1-6.4%. The previous guidance for the same was 5.8-6.1%. The company lifted its guidance for adjusted EPS from $6.80-$7.30 to $8.40-$8.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.39 per share. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, WESCO has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Carrier Global Corporation ( CARR Quick Quote CARR - Free Report) , Ametek ( AME Quick Quote AME - Free Report) and Agilent Technologies ( A Quick Quote A - Free Report) , all currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Long-term earnings growth rate for Carrier, Ametek and Agilent are currently projected at 14.5%, 10.2% and 13%, respectively.
