We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dillard's (DDS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dillard's (DDS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $174.93, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had lost 4.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.84% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DDS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.45, up 762.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, up 36.89% from the year-ago period.
DDS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.17 per share and revenue of $5.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +655.68% and +35.21%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DDS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DDS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.34, which means DDS is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can also see that DDS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.68 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DDS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.