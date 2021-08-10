We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Azul's (AZUL) July Traffic Results Increase From June Levels
Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) posted impressive traffic numbers for July compared with June levels, as air-travel demand picks up on increased inoculation programs.
Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, increased 30.4% month over month. With travel demand rising, the company expanded capacity significantly. Capacity measured in available seat kilometers moved up 21.6% in July from June levels. Since traffic surge was more than capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) rose to 82.3% in July from 76.8% in June.
On a year-over-year basis, the scenario was rosier with consolidated traffic surging 253%. In the same time frame, capacity expanded 241%. Load factor increased 2.8 percentage points (p.p) to 82.3%.
On the domestic front, traffic and capacity increased 268.6% and 252.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Consequently, load factor increased 3.6 p.p to 83% in July. Internationally, traffic and capacity surged 110.8% and 132.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. However, internationally load factor dropped 7.6 p.p to 73.4%.
Compared with July 2019 (pre-COVID) levels, both traffic and capacity (consolidated) plunged 20.9% and 16.8%, respectively. Load factor also tanked 4.3 p.p to 86.6% as decline in traffic was more than capacity contraction.
