We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Delta (DAL) to Resume Seattle, Detroit Service to London
In line with its efforts to rebuild international travel, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) announced plans to restart its service between the United States and London from October 2021. This was followed by U.K. government’s decision to remove quarantine requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers from the United States.
In a bid to restart flying to the U.K., this Atlanta, GA-based carrier will resume services from Seattle (three times a week) and Detroit (four times a week) to Heathrow on Oct 7 and Oct 11, respectively. In addition, Delta’s existing daily service between New York and Heathrow will increase to twice daily from Oct 6.
In order to travel to London, passengers will need to provide proof of vaccination along with a negative test report (taken within three days of departure from the United States). To return to the United States, travellers only need to provide proof of a negative test report (taken within three days of departure from London).
In order to save time and reduce risk of denied boarding, Delta has also taken up a new digital health program — Delta FlyReady. This will help passengers traveling between the United States and the U.K. manage testing requirements and verify results prior to arrival at the airport.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) , Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Knight-Swift and Landstar carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 49.2%, respectively.