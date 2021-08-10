What's in Store for Planet Fitness (PLNT) in Q2 Earnings?

Planet Fitness, Inc. ( PLNT Quick Quote PLNT - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.2%. Q2 Estimates
For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has moved 4.5% up to 23 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates an improvement of 171.9% from a loss of 32 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $123.1 million, suggesting 206% growth from the year-ago $40.2 million.
Factors to Note
For second-quarter 2021, the impact of the increasingly favorable environment for reinforcing gym-going trends due to the accelerated vaccination drive across the United States is expected to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franchise segment revenues is pegged at $66 million, suggesting a sequential rise of 3%.
Planet Fitness is likely to have made additional store re-openings in the quarter to be reported, thereby driving the top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total stores-end of period is pegged at 2,168, suggesting a rise from 2,059 stores reported a year ago.
Notably, Planet Fitness is continuously working on digitalization to drive its business. Of late, the company rolled out different digital features like in-app messaging and crowd meter detector to enhance customer convenience for better workouts. During first-quarter 2021, app adoption climbed to nearly 50% of its total membership base versus 40% in the previous quarter. This productive effort of attracting new members to its brand and engaging existing members via its mobile app is likely to have driven the company’s growth in second-quarter 2021.
However, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have affected the company’s business on a large scale. Slowdown in new store development and lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are major concerns. During the first quarter, the company witnessed temporary closures in Canada. Also, for second-quarter 2021, the company expects the operating environment to remain volatile.
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Planet Fitness this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below. Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Planet Fitness is -20.71%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some companies in the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported. NeoGames S.A. ( NGMS Quick Quote NGMS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.52% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ( GNOG Quick Quote GNOG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.49% and a Zacks Rank #3. Monro, Inc. ( MNRO Quick Quote MNRO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for Planet Fitness (PLNT) in Q2 Earnings?
Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.2%.
Q2 Estimates
For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has moved 4.5% up to 23 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates an improvement of 171.9% from a loss of 32 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $123.1 million, suggesting 206% growth from the year-ago $40.2 million.
Factors to Note
For second-quarter 2021, the impact of the increasingly favorable environment for reinforcing gym-going trends due to the accelerated vaccination drive across the United States is expected to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franchise segment revenues is pegged at $66 million, suggesting a sequential rise of 3%.
Planet Fitness is likely to have made additional store re-openings in the quarter to be reported, thereby driving the top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total stores-end of period is pegged at 2,168, suggesting a rise from 2,059 stores reported a year ago.
Notably, Planet Fitness is continuously working on digitalization to drive its business. Of late, the company rolled out different digital features like in-app messaging and crowd meter detector to enhance customer convenience for better workouts. During first-quarter 2021, app adoption climbed to nearly 50% of its total membership base versus 40% in the previous quarter. This productive effort of attracting new members to its brand and engaging existing members via its mobile app is likely to have driven the company’s growth in second-quarter 2021.
However, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have affected the company’s business on a large scale. Slowdown in new store development and lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are major concerns. During the first quarter, the company witnessed temporary closures in Canada. Also, for second-quarter 2021, the company expects the operating environment to remain volatile.
Planet Fitness, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Planet Fitness, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Planet Fitness, Inc. Quote
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Planet Fitness this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Planet Fitness is -20.71%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.52% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Monro, Inc. (MNRO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank #3.