Is GMS (GMS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of GMS (GMS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GMS is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GMS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMS's full-year earnings has moved 22.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GMS has returned about 61.58% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -3.78% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that GMS is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GMS belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.94% so far this year, meaning that GMS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on GMS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


