Is KB Home (KBH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is KB Home (KBH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

KB Home is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 9.79% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, KBH has gained about 24.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 20.69% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, KB Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, KBH is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.93% so far this year, so KBH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

KBH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


