Is Western Digital (WDC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Western Digital (WDC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WDC and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Western Digital is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC's full-year earnings has moved 6.88% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, WDC has returned 24.14% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 23.31%. This means that Western Digital is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, WDC belongs to the Computer- Storage Devices industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.27% so far this year, so WDC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on WDC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.