ASO or YETI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Leisure and Recreation Products stocks have likely encountered both Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) and Yeti (YETI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, both Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. and Yeti are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
ASO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.44, while YETI has a forward P/E of 42.57. We also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. YETI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46.
Another notable valuation metric for ASO is its P/B ratio of 2.52. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, YETI has a P/B of 23.01.
Based on these metrics and many more, ASO holds a Value grade of A, while YETI has a Value grade of F.
Both ASO and YETI are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ASO is the superior value option right now.