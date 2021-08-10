We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goodyear (GT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Soar 86% Y/Y
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 32 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents and turning around from the year-ago loss of $1.87. High sales volumes, revenues and operating income from the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific units drove the results.
The company registered net revenues of $3,979 million, surging 86% on a year-over-year basis on higher volume, favorable currency translation and synergies from the Cooper Tire buyout. In addition, revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,797 million.
For the reported quarter, tire volume was 37.5 million units, up 84% from the year-ago period. Replacement tire shipments increased 78% year on year, reflecting sustained industry recovery and market share gains. Original equipment unit volume skyrocketed 109% year on year on increased market share and higher vehicle production.
Key Takeaways
For the reported quarter, the Americas segment generated revenues of $2,256 million, way higher than the prior-year period’s $1,134 million. The segment registered an operating income of $233 million, reversing the loss of $287 million incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Higher volume, favorable price/mix and cost-cut efforts aided operating margins.
Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment were $1,230 million, jumping 82% from the year-ago period. The segment’s operating profit came in at $43 million for the quarter against a loss of $110 million witnessed in the prior year, driven by improvements in price/mix and high volumes.
Revenues in the Asia Pacific segment increased 48% year over year to $493 million. The segment’s operating profit came in at $23 million for the quarter versus $34 million loss incurred in the corresponding period of 2020.
Goodyear — which shares space with other auto stocks including Bridgestone (BRDCY - Free Report) , Magna (MGA - Free Report) and Michelin (MGDDY - Free Report) in the same sector —had cash and cash equivalents of $1,030 million as of Jun 30, 2021, down from $1,539 million on Dec 31, 2020. As of Jun 30, 2021, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $6,978 million, up from $5,432 million on Dec 31, 2020. Currently, Goodyear carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.