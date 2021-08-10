We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coupang (CPNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 11.
For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.54 billion.
Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 13 cents per share, which has been unchanged for the past 30 days.
Factors to Consider
Coupang’s dominant position in the e-commerce market of South Korea is expected to get reflected in the upcoming second-quarter results.
Investments in technology, end-to-end integration, dynamic logistics network and scale economies are likely to have aided the top line in the quarter under discussion.
Coupang, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Coupang, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coupang, Inc. Quote
Further, increased online shopping trend owing to the coronavirus pandemic might have continued to be a major tailwind in the second quarter.
Rising social distancing norms amid the pandemic has been driving door-to-door delivery of essential and other items. This is likely to have propelled the company’s e-commerce growth in the quarter under review.
Growing momentum across the company’s Rocket Delivery including dawn and same-day delivery might have remained a positive. Additionally, strength in the company’s streaming video offering, Coupang play, is likely to have been another positive.
These factors are expected to have driven growth in Coupang’s Rocket WOW member base during the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s growing offerings in consumer electronics, food and grocery, financial services, private-label brands, apparel, and travel at affordable pricing are anticipated to have continued proliferating customer momentum during the quarter.
However, increasing operating, general and administrative expenses might have affected the upcoming quarterly results.
Further, growing competition in the e-commerce market is likely to have remained a headwind.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coupang this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
