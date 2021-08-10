Back to top

DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

DISH Network’s (DISH - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.06 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8% and increased 35.9% year over year.

Revenues increased 40.8% year over year to $4.48 billion and beat the consensus mark by 1.4%.

Revenues from the United States surged 40.5% year over year to $4.47 billion. Revenues from Canada and Mexico surged 201% to $15.3 million.

Quarterly Details

Pay-TV revenues increased 2.1% year over year to $3.25 billion. DISH exited the reported quarter with 10.993 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 2.5% year over year. DISH TV subscribers declined 5.1% year over year to 8.554 million. Sling TV subscribers increased 8.2% year over year to 2.439 million.

Pay-TV ARPU increased 4.5% year over year to $96.32. Additionally, the DISH-TV churn rate was 1.29% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.14%.

Wireless revenues were $1.23 billion, down 3.3% year over year. Wireless subscribers, at the end of the reported quarter, were 8.895 million.

Wireless ARPU was $38.99 while Wireless churn rate was 4.38% in the reported quarter.

In the second quarter, DISH TV subscriber-acquisition costs increased 6.7% year over year to $890.

Moreover, total cost and expenses increased 40.4% year over year to $3.58 billion.

EBITDA increased 41.2% year over year to $1.07 billion.

Operating income was $906.7 million, up 42.2% year over year. Pay-TV operating income increased 18.9% year over year to $826.9 million. Wireless operating income was $79.8 million against loss of $57.9 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2021, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $4.82 billion compared with $4.57 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.

Total debt, as of Jun 30, 2021, was $16.23 billion compared with $16.56 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.

