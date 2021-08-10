We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
DISH Network’s (DISH - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.06 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8% and increased 35.9% year over year.
Revenues increased 40.8% year over year to $4.48 billion and beat the consensus mark by 1.4%.
Revenues from the United States surged 40.5% year over year to $4.47 billion. Revenues from Canada and Mexico surged 201% to $15.3 million.
DISH Network Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote
Quarterly Details
Pay-TV revenues increased 2.1% year over year to $3.25 billion. DISH exited the reported quarter with 10.993 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 2.5% year over year. DISH TV subscribers declined 5.1% year over year to 8.554 million. Sling TV subscribers increased 8.2% year over year to 2.439 million.
Pay-TV ARPU increased 4.5% year over year to $96.32. Additionally, the DISH-TV churn rate was 1.29% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.14%.
Wireless revenues were $1.23 billion, down 3.3% year over year. Wireless subscribers, at the end of the reported quarter, were 8.895 million.
Wireless ARPU was $38.99 while Wireless churn rate was 4.38% in the reported quarter.
In the second quarter, DISH TV subscriber-acquisition costs increased 6.7% year over year to $890.
Moreover, total cost and expenses increased 40.4% year over year to $3.58 billion.
EBITDA increased 41.2% year over year to $1.07 billion.
Operating income was $906.7 million, up 42.2% year over year. Pay-TV operating income increased 18.9% year over year to $826.9 million. Wireless operating income was $79.8 million against loss of $57.9 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2021, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $4.82 billion compared with $4.57 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.
Total debt, as of Jun 30, 2021, was $16.23 billion compared with $16.56 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DISH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader consumer discretionary sector are WW International, Inc. (WW - Free Report) , BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) , and Vitru Limited (VTRU - Free Report) . All the three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
WW International, BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, and Vitru Limited are slated to report quarterly earnings on Aug 10, Aug 19 and Aug 25.