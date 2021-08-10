In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) - free report >>
DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) - free report >>
DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
ALLETE's (ALE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
ALLETE, Inc. (ALE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 53 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by a penny. The bottom line, however, increased 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Total Revenues
For the reported quarter, total revenues of $335.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263 million by 27.6%. The top line also improved 38% from the prior-year quarter’s level.
Allete, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Allete, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allete, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
ALLETE’s total regulated utility sale was 3,671 million kilowatt hours (KWh), up 41% from 2,604 million KWh in the year-ago quarter. Total retail and municipal load surged 30.5% year over year to 2,477 million KWh for the second quarter along with a 69.1% rise in Other Power suppliers load.
The company’s total operating expenses for the quarter are $307.4 million, up 33.4% year over year.
Operating income for the quarter under review improved 122% from the prior-year period to $28.2 million.
Interest expenses increased 9.4% year over year to $17.4 million.
In May, the utility announced that it will build the Red Barn project with 92 megawatt capacity expected to be delivered in 2022.
Financial Update
ALLETE’s cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2021 were $62.5 million, up from $44.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2021 was $1,664.6 million, up from $1,593.2 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Cash from operating activities for the first six months of 2021 amounted to $105.7 million, down from $143.3 million in the prior-year period.
Guidance
The company reaffirmed its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance in the band $3-$3.30 for 2021.
Zacks Rank
ALLETE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 10.1%.
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE - Free Report) came up with second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 59 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share of $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 18.1%.